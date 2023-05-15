Clacton man, 85, denies murdering wife at their home
An 85-year-old man has denied murdering his wife at their home in Essex.
John Berry, of Turpins Close, Clacton-on-Sea, pleaded not guilty to the charge at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday.
Edna Berry, 80, was treated by ambulance workers at the scene on 21 February but she later died in hospital.
Mr Berry was released on conditional bail by the court and is due to face a trial on 6 November.
