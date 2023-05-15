M25: Injured child may have fallen from moving car in Essex
Police are investigating whether a child injured on a slip road off the M25 may have fallen from a moving car.
It happened on the A127 Southend Arterial slip road near junction 29 of the M25 in Essex, shortly before 11:30 BST on Sunday.
An air ambulance was called in and the four-year-old child was taken to hospital.
Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, Essex Police said.
