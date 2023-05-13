Southend: Two men stabbed in incident outside MooMoo nightclub
Two men have been taken to hospital with stab wounds after an incident outside a city nightclub.
Essex Police said officers were called to an area outside MooMoo Clubrooms in Southend-on-Sea just before 04:00 BST.
It said the two injured men remained in hospital but their conditions were not believed to be life-threatening.
An 18-year-old man from Wickford was arrested in connection with the incident and remained in custody, police said.
