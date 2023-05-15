Clacton-on-Sea: Widow's anger over flooded cemetery
A flooded cemetery has "devastated" a woman who said she cannot visit her husband's grave.
Pauline Hamilton said she wanted her husband "dug up" and moved because the flooding at a graveyard in Clacton-on-Sea would "just keep happening".
She said Tendring District Council, which is responsible for the cemetery on Burrs Road, should "never have put people in those graves".
The council said it was "sorry for the impact" on families.
Ms Hamilton's husband, John Hamilton, was buried there 17 months ago after he died from Covid-19.
He died 10 days after contracting the virus, and his family could not visit him in hospital due to coronavirus restrictions.
"I couldn't see him when he was alive and now I can't see him when he's dead," she said.
The 68-year-old said she wore knee-high boots when visiting the cemetery in April because of the mud and water, describing it as "decimated".
"I don't have anywhere to take my grief, to help my grieving, because I can't go to his grave," she said.
Damian Williams, corporate director for operations and delivery at Tendring District Council, said the flooding has been caused by "natural factors outside of our control".
"To address the issue we will carry out some remedial works, including adding in more soil, to assist with natural drainage," Mr Williams said.
He said the council was taking the matter "seriously" and has "put in motion steps to try to ensure this does not happen again".
