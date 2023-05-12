Couple who moved from Essex due to dog attacks back new law
A couple who moved more than a 100 miles after their dog was attacked want to see tougher punishments for owners.
Bradley and Rachel Davis's dog Tilly was attacked twice while they lived in Orsett in Essex, partly prompting them to move to Lincolnshire.
Southend West MP Anna Firth is introducing a private members bill to make owners responsible for fatal dog-on-dog attacks.
Pets should be "protected in the same way" as family members, Mr Davis said.
Mr Davis, 50, set up a company producing dog armour to protect pets after they became concerned about dog attacks in Essex.
"My wife and I, we never had a child and our dog took that place," he said.
"That may seem odd to some people but for a lot of people who have dogs, they feel that way - they are family members. If you saw a member of your family hurt or killed that's how a lot of people feel about their dogs."
The couple moved to Lincolnshire in September, partly out of fear for their dog's safety.
"We didn't feel safe - my wife going out on her own because of dog-on-dog attacks, even with her armour on."
Mr Davis, who has made armour for service dogs, said he had seen more people getting in touch about protecting their pets.
Fatal dog-on-dog attacks get treated as "unfortunate incidents" in the UK but there should be harsher penalties, he said.
Ms Firth, a Conservative MP, has introduced a bill being called "Emilie's Law" which is named after constituent Michael Joannou's bichon frise who was killed after an attack in Leigh-on-Sea.
The MP said no charges could be brought in that case because the other dog was not deemed to be dangerous.
She will present her private members bill in the House of Commons on 23 May requesting a change in the law to make fatal dog-on-dog attacks a specific offence.
She said: "It is frankly scandalous that irresponsible dog owners are currently able to shirk all responsibility when their dog fatally attacks another, creating untold distress and harm."
A government spokesperson at the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: "Dog attacks can have tragic consequences - which is why it is a criminal offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 to allow any dog to be dangerously out of control.
"We recently published research examining potential measures to reduce dog attacks and promote responsible dog ownership.
"Since then, we have set up a working group with the police, local authority representatives and animal welfare stakeholders to advise on how these proposals could work in practice."
