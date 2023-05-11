Colchester: Nightclub to close due to 'challenging' economy
- Published
A city centre nightclub is to close after seven years, due to a "challenging" night-time economy.
ATIK in Colchester, Essex, will shut its doors on 3 June. The company has 10 other clubs across the country.
The club said ATIK would work on "long-term plans" for the venue, with the site's future under consideration.
"Unfortunately, late night trading, particularly around the 18 to 19-year-old market in Colchester has been challenging," the club said.
The nightclub has been operating in the city's High Street since 2016.
The company also runs nightclubs in Romford and Dartford.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk