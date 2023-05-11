Billericay: Police probe unexpected death at industrial estate
- Published
Detectives have begun an investigation after the "unexpected death" of a man at an industrial estate.
Essex Police said officers were called to Radford Way in Billericay at about 14:00 BST on Tuesday following concerns about a man's welfare.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A cordon was put in place while inquiries were carried out.
A police spokesman said: "His death is currently being treated as unexpected and under investigation."
