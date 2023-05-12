A12 in Essex to close for weekend work
Part of the northbound A12 in Essex will be closed this weekend as part of ongoing work to improve the carriageway.
The closure, between junction 12 for Mountnessing and junction 15 for Margaretting, will run from 20:00 BST on Friday until 06:00 on Monday.
National Highways said it was to allow for the drainage system to be overhauled.
It advised motorists to allow extra time for their journeys.
There could be congestion backing up to the M25, the agency said, but the southbound carriageway would remain open.
The work is part of a £65m investment to improve the A12 Margaretting Bypass, which runs between the junction 15 Webbs Farms Interchange and the junction 13 Trueloves Interchange.
The concrete surface down to the foundations is being removed and rebuilt with recycled material and a new smooth asphalt surface.
It will be the third of six planned weekend closures during the project, which is due to be completed by summer 2024.
'Minimise disruption'
Project manager Nisar Ahmad apologised for the inconvenience and said the agency was doing everything it could to keep disruption to a minimum.
"Unfortunately, with a project of this scale - and irrespective of how much we try to minimise disruption - there will be a degree of congestion this weekend," he said.
"We have all been stuck in traffic and there is clearly no joy in it, so please plan ahead and allow extra time for your journey.
"The completion of these works will bring the road up to modern standards and that means safer journeys and far less maintenance and disruption in the future."
Diversion routes via the A127 and the A130, north of Basildon, will be in place.
