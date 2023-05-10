Flash flooding causes disruption across East of England
- Published
Large parts of the East of England have been hit by flash flooding, forcing some people to leave their homes.
About 20 houses were flooded in the Harlow area during heavy rain on Tuesday evening.
Conservative Harlow councillor Nicky Purse said water was "rolling off the land - it looked like a river".
Parts of Hertfordshire were also badly hit with water cascading down Station Road in Harpenden.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said it received a high number of flooding related calls, particularly in Harlow.
Ms Purse, who is responsible for the environment at Harlow District Council, told the BBC she contacted the council's out-of-hours teams where calls had been coming in "thick and fast".
She said that while the authority had done work to clear ditches recently, the ground was sodden and water had nowhere to go.
The council was waiting for a final figure of affected homes, but Ms Purse said she spoke to at least 15 residents who had been flooded and thought the total will be about 20-30 houses.
The Met Office had earlier issued a yellow weather warning predicting heavy showers and thunderstorms between 11:00 BST and 22:00 across the region.
Up to 20mm (0.8in) of rain was predicted within an hour for some areas.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Fellow Conservative councillor in Harlow, Joel Charles, said he was "shocked" at the scale of the flooding in Churchgate Street in Old Harlow.
Mr Charles, who is responsible for community resilience, praised the emergency services and council teams for a rapid response and called for anyone in the area who had been affected and needed support to contact him.
Flooding also partly closed the M11 in both directions between junction seven for Chelmsford and junction 7A for Harlow, but all lanes were reopened by about 20:00 on Tuesday.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk