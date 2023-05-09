Basildon: Two people die after New World Festival
- Published
Police are investigating the deaths of two young people following a dance music festival in Essex.
The woman, 28, and the man, 26, separately attended the New World Festival in Gloucester Park, Basildon, on 30 April.
Essex Police said both deaths were being treated as "unexpected".
A spokesperson for the organiser said it was "extremely saddened" and would "work to identify any lessons" that could improve safety in the future.
Essex Police said it was called to the welfare of the woman at the Holiday Inn at the Festival Leisure Park in Basildon, at about 02:15 BST on 1 May.
She was taken to hospital in a critical condition and later died.
Meanwhile, emergency services treated the man at a residential address in the town.
'Increase safety'
The force said both deaths were being treated as "unexpected", adding that the man's death was "at this stage, not suspicious".
Toxicology tests are ongoing to establish provisional causes of death.
A spokesperson at New World Events said: "We would like to thank our staff, including our security teams, who with the use of manual searches and a search dog, prevented many people with illegal substances from entering the event.
"Also to our medical teams who treated a number of people who were under the influence of substances or alcohol, both inside and outside of the event."
They added: "We will also work to identify any lessons that can be applied to increase safety at any future events."