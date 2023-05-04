Saffron Walden: Four arrests as two men stabbed in town attack
Four people have been arrested after two men were stabbed in an Essex town.
Armed officers and the police helicopter attended the scene on Little Walden Road, Saffron Walden, at about 19:30 BST on Wednesday.
The stabbed men were taken to hospital, where one remains, but Essex Police said his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
The four men were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Ch Insp Colin Cox said: "Inquiries are in the early stages, but we do believe that this was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the wider public."
