North Weald cricketer returns to field after paralysing injury
An amateur cricket captain has crossed the white line and played his first matches since suffering a life-changing injury two years ago.
James Ward, 37, was partially paralysed and told he would spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair after landing awkwardly during a game in July 2021.
The father-of-three, from North Weald, Essex, has made a remarkable recovery since an operation in November.
"It felt like I'd never been away," he said.
Mr Ward was captaining North Weald Cricket Club, in the Herts and Essex Border League, when he dived and stopped a ball while fielding.
He felt increasingly dizzy but was told in hospital that evening he was fine.
In November 2021 he was told he had two herniated discs in his neck that were pushing against his spinal cord, causing paralysis from the neck downwards.
He eventually lost feeling in his legs and hands, could barely walk, and had to eat using a spoon or straw.
A year later a surgeon replaced the two bones with plastic discs.
Feeling immediately returned to Mr Ward's legs when he woke in the night.
"They took those two bones out of my neck and my brain lit up like a Christmas tree," he said, speaking to BBC Essex's Around the Wicket programme.
He has been building his strength up in the gym and in the pool before his doctor eventually gave him the all-clear to return to the field.
Mr Ward featured in North Weald's nine-wicket victory over Thaxted Cricket Club on Saturday and the occasion was made even more special as his 13-year-old son also took his first wicket.
He took to the field again in the club's 36-run win over North Enfield Cricket Club on Sunday.
He added: "To have people say on Sunday say 'it's like you've never been away' is an amazing feeling and I'm so grateful to the game, my friends, my family and the club."
Mr Ward is hoping he suitably impressed for reselection this weekend.