Great Baddow man charged with woman's murder

Police outside a houseStephen Huntley/BBC
Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman at a home in Essex.

Police were called to Rothmans Avenue in Great Baddow, Chelmsford, at about 05:10 BST on Wednesday.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

Essex Police said Mark Donavon, 38, of Rothmans Avenue, would attend a preliminary hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Stephen Huntley/BBC
Essex Police said the 38-year-old was due to appear at court on Friday

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.