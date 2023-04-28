Great Baddow man charged with woman's murder
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman at a home in Essex.
Police were called to Rothmans Avenue in Great Baddow, Chelmsford, at about 05:10 BST on Wednesday.
The woman, aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.
Essex Police said Mark Donavon, 38, of Rothmans Avenue, would attend a preliminary hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Friday.
