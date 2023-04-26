Southend Pier to host replica Spanish galleon
A replica of a 17th century Spanish galleon is due to dock at Southend Pier for visitors.
El Galeon and its crew are expected at the pleasure pier in Essex between 24 May and 29 May.
The 162ft-long (49m) vessel is usually found in Seville, Spain, and has sailed to ports across the world.
Southend-on-Sea City Council's director for culture and tourism, Scott Dolling, said: "This really is an exceptional educational experience."
The original galleons were used for trading and communication between Asia, Europe and the Americas in the 16th, 17th and 18th centuries.
It was launched by the The Nao Victoria Foundation in 2009 and the charity claimed it was the only galleon ship replica in operation.
It is made from three types of timbre; iroko, pine and beech.
The ship is essentially a floating museum and its staff will be in period costume to welcome guests for the ticketed event in Southend.
The city's pier was handed the Pier of the Year 2023 award by the National Piers Society earlier this month.
