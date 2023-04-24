Saffron Walden: Motorcyclist dies after crash with car

Thaxted Road was closed while the incident was dealt with by police

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a car in north Essex.

Essex Police said officers and the ambulance service were called to the B184 Thaxted Road in Saffron Walden at about 16:00 BST on Saturday.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was injured and died at the scene .

The force said no arrests had been made and appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact officers.

