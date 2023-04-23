Pets die and family homeless after dishwasher fire in Saffron Walden
A family-of-four has been left homeless and three pets killed by a dishwasher fire.
Essex Fire and Rescue were called to Ozier Court in Saffron Walden at 15:01BST on Saturday.
The house was left smoke logged by the kitchen fire. Fire fighters gave oxygen therapy to the family pets but two cats and a dog died at the scene.
The fire is thought to have been caused by an electrical fault with the dishwasher.
Watch Manager Paul Curtis from Saffron Walden Fire Station said: "Electrical faults in appliances are surprisingly common and they can cause fires.
"So our top advice would be to make sure you're home and awake when things like dishwashers and washing machines are running."
