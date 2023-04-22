Retired Essex engineer's remote control tank sold at Cambridge auction
An 8ft-long (2.4m) remote control transporter lorry and tank built by an engineer who was "bored to tears" in retirement has made £20,000 at auction.
Roland Hopper, 79, who lives near Saffron Walden, Essex, worked on the 1:6 scale model Scammell Pioneer Tank Transporter and Armortek Sherman Firefly Tank on and off for 10 years.
The model is made of about 40,000 pieces, auctioneers said.
It sold on Friday at Cheffins in Cambridge.
Mr Hopper originally bought a model tank from Armortek but then used his engineering background to manufacture a tank transporter for it.
