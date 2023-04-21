Great Dunmow: Steam engine crashes into living room of house
A steam engine has crashed into a house in the centre of an Essex town.
The incident happened at around 16:15 BST on Market Place in Great Dunmow, with police and the fire service attending shortly afterwards.
Witnesses said the vehicle appeared to suddenly accelerate and collided with the living room of the home.
No one is believed to be injured and the house is now cordoned off with residents and drivers advised to avoid the area.
