Council loses court bid to stop housing asylum seekers in Essex
A council has lost its High Court bid to block government plans to house asylum seekers at a former RAF base.
The Home Office wants to move up to 1,700 adult male migrants to MDP Wethersfield in rural Essex.
Braintree District Council wanted an injunction, arguing the proposals were a "flagrant breach" of planning laws.
There is no longer an RAF presence at Wethersfield, between Braintree and Haverhill, but it is used for Ministry of Defence Police training.
