Met Police officer denies raping woman in Essex 14 years ago
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has denied raping a woman 14 years ago.
PC Jordan Pascal is accused of committing the offence in Southend-on-Sea in 2009 when, at the time, he was employed by Essex Police.
The 34-year-old, of Ardleigh Green Road, Havering, east London, pleaded not guilty at Basildon Crown Court and was told he would face trial in August.
He worked for the Met's Taskforce Command but the force said in February that he was suspended from duty.
