Local elections 2023: Generation Z candidates debate issues for Essex

As a poll last year showed only 17% of 16 to 24-year-olds felt positive or very positive about UK politics, BBC Essex has hosted a debate with candidates from that age group from the four main parties who are standing in the May local elections. Would there be optimism and consensus in the radio studio among the so-called Generation Zers (or "zoomers" - roughly defined as those born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s)?