Local elections 2023: Generation Z candidates debate issues for Essex
- Published
As a poll last year showed only 17% of 16 to 24-year-olds felt positive or very positive about UK politics, BBC Essex has hosted a debate with candidates from that age group from the four main parties who are standing in the May local elections. Would there be optimism and consensus in the radio studio among the so-called Generation Zers (or "zoomers" - roughly defined as those born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s)?
Meet the candidates
Labour's Cici Manwa, 19, is standing for election on Thurrock Council in the district she grew up in. She is studying politics and international relations at the London School of Economics and Political Science.
Eugene McCarthy, 18, is standing as a Green candidate in Laindon for a seat on Basildon Council. He set up a community garden in neighbouring Southend-on-Sea last year and takes part in so-called guerrilla gardening, in which participants plant wildflowers on vacant plots.
Joseph Parsons, 21, is a Conservative candidate seeking re-election to Epping Forest District Council and is also standing in Waltham Abbey Town Council's elections. His political hero is Margaret Thatcher. He backed Liz Truss's tax cuts during her brief spell as prime minister, and says he is also happy with Rishi Sunak's government.
Liberal Democrat Kieron Franks, 22, wants to represent the Great Baddow ward on Chelmsford City Council. Originally from Doncaster, he came to the county to study at the University of Essex where he is reading for a Masters in public policy.
How do we address low turnout in local elections?
Turnout for local elections has historically been far lower than turnout for general elections. When Boris Johnson led the Conservatives to another victory in the last general election in 2019, the turnout across the UK was 67.3%, whereas the local elections in England in 2021 saw a turnout of 39.9%.
Mr McCarthy (Green) said: "Everyone, in all levels of government, has to work to build those connections [with voters]."
Mr Franks (Lib Dem) said:"The antagonistic politics we've seen since 2016 has been putting people off so they've never started voting in the first place."
Mr Parsons (Con) said: "The best way forward is to really try to understand and see what councils actually do and how they help people."
Ms Manwa (Lab) said a "clear direct link" needed to be established to show how local government could affect residents.
"I think people don't necessarily understand what a councillor actually does," she said.
How do we get young people on the housing ladder?
Mr Parsons (Con) said more affordable housing and shared ownership schemes were needed to help people climb on to the property ladder.
"I think the Conservatives are getting that done," he added.
Mr Franks (Lib Dem) said government and councils needed to focus on building on brownfield sites and on repurposing empty properties.
MsMensa (Lab) pointed out the government was not meeting national housing targets and said many of the homes built in recent years had damp and mould issues.
"I grew up on a council estate and I can tell you first-hand some of the conditions people are living in," she said.
MrMcCarthy (Green) highlighted the importance of retro-fitting existing homes to improve energy efficiency.
"The houses that are built should be built with the consent of the local community and local people should have input in what sort of amenities they want," he said.
The climate crisis
With Just Stop Oil refusing to rule out demonstrations during the London Marathon on Sunday, the candidates were asked whether the environmental campaign group was striking the right balance between peaceful protest and disruption.
Ms Manwa (Labour) said that, historically, protesters had needed to take extreme measures to make a difference, referencing the suffragette movement, but she added: "Just Stop Oil are at a point where it's becoming more difficult for people to support them due to just how extreme their efforts are."
Mr McCarthy (Green) said: "What they're doing is having a negative impact on the perception of environmental issues."
Mr Parsons (Con) said: "They're pushing far too hard and too fast, and if we stop using oil immediately it's just going to further increase energy prices and make the whole issue worse."
MrFranks (Lib Dem) disagreed and added: "I do think their [Just Stop Oil's] actions are being antagonised by the opposite sides, so for example, the government is implementing protest legislation which wildly restricts the right to protest - there are two sides to this."
