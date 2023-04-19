Southend grammar school installs cameras in toilets
A grammar school has defended its decision to install CCTV cameras in its toilets following alleged vandalism.
The cameras were fitted in the washroom areas of two male toilets in the sixth form block at Southend High School for Girls in Essex.
The state-funded selective grammar school has about 60 boys in years 12 and 13, but none in lower year groups.
"We do everything we can to make sure students not only are safe, but feel safe," said head teacher Jason Carey.
"We have exceptionally well-behaved students, but we are not complacent and we want to do everything we can to support our students and this is just one possible way forward."
As first reported by the Southend Echo, the school said the cameras were not yet connected and operational and would only be switched on if incidents continued.
Mr Carey said there had been "repeated" vandalism and that he would give an assembly to the sixth form boys on Thursday about the issue.
He said the school has five-minute gaps built into its timetable between lessons to allow for toilet breaks.
The head added that the school leadership was talking to students generally about its toilet-break policy and how its toilets should be designed in the future.
Parents of children at Mayflower High School in Billericay have previously complained about toilets being locked during lesson times, and there were co-ordinated protests at other UK schools earlier this year over toilet policies.
Former Children's Commissioner for England, Maggie Atkinson, told BBC Essex: "If you are an adult in power in those situations, then how are you using your power? To make a civilised society of your school, rather than a place that is guarded by CCTV?
"None of this feels right."
