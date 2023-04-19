Wethersfield: Court told housing migrants at airfield not justified
A district council has told a High Court judge that the government's plan to house asylum seekers at a former RAF station is not justified.
The Home Office wants to accommodate up to 1,700 adult male migrants at MDP Wethersfield in Essex.
Braintree District Council has applied for an injunction to prevent the development.
A judge has adjourned a one-day hearing and said a decision could be reached on Friday.
Emergencies
The council's barrister Wayne Beglan said in written submissions that the plans breached planning legislation.
He said: "It does not encompass a nationwide lack of provision of housing, of whatever description.
"Mere pressure on resources is not an emergency. These are policy issues which are addressed, from time to time, by evolving policy decisions.
"They are not emergencies sufficient to justify circumventing the normal planning controls."
The Home Office barrister said the government would extend its "undertaking" by two weeks, delaying the housing of any asylum seekers on site, while it awaited the judge's decision.
Mr Justice Waksman said he wanted to resolve the matter quickly.
There is no longer an RAF presence at Wethersfield but it is used for Ministry of Defence Police training.
