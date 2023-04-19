Holland-on-Sea: House damaged as bonfire spreads
- Published
A house in Essex has been badly damaged after a garden bonfire got out of control and spread to the property.
Firefighters were called to Holland-on-Sea near Clacton at 17:30 BST on Tuesday.
They quickly extinguished the blaze and stopped it spreading to the rest of the house, on Sundale Close.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said the whole property could have been lost as the wind was fanning the flames.
Nick Singleton, station manager, said: "This started as a small fire, but it quickly got out of control and caused serious fire and smoke damage to the house.
"Thanks to the quick actions of the firefighters the fire didn't engulf the whole house, but it wouldn't have taken long in these windy weather conditions and the whole property could have been lost."
He added that it was "safest not to have a bonfire at all", especially if the weather was windy, or dry and hot.
If people do decide to have one they should not be placed too close to houses, sheds, trees, fences and plants and should never be left unattended, he added.
