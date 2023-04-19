Former Shoebury hospital demolished ready for new health centre
A former hospital building in Essex has been demolished to make way for a new state-of-the-art health centre.
Shoebury House Hospital, near Southend, has stood empty since 2008 and residents spent about a decade calling for a new primary care centre.
In a public consultation held last year, local people decided the new health centre should be built at the same site in Ness Road.
The hospital was originally built as a pre-war convalescent home.
Ruth Hallett, the south east Essex alliance director for the NHS Mid and South Essex Integrated Care System, said: "We are excited to be able to move forward with the next stage of plans that will modernise local health and care services."
Ms Hallett said there would be "further engagement" with the public and stakeholders.
A business plan is being drawn up and the residents are being asked what services should be in the new centre, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Residents chose the Ness Road site over alternative options that included Gunners Park, the Thorpedene library site or building at the existing Shoebury Health Centre GP surgery in Campfield Road.
