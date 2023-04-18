Witham gas fault: Almost all 650 homes back on supply
Gas has been restored to almost all 650 homes after supplies had to be switched off last week because of a fault.
Supplier Cadent turned off the gas to the properties in Witham, Essex, on Thursday and sent dozens of engineers to the site to try to resolve issues.
On Tuesday, it said all but about 15 homes - where engineers could not trace the occupiers - were now back on gas.
Cadent has not yet said what caused the fault.
About 25 roads in the King Edward Way area were initially affected.
Gas supplies were restored gradually to homes on the estate, and the company said there were now "just a few properties where we haven't been able to gain access to do the essential safety checks - but we will revisit those properties today [Tuesday]".
It also stressed that "Cadent has a statutory obligation to pay compensation to anyone who is without gas for more than 24hrs after the first complete 24hr period".
"Everyone who lost gas will receive a letter regarding compensation for loss of gas," it said.
"Householders are entitled to £70 for every 24 hours they were off gas while businesses will receive £115 per 24 hours off gas. This will be paid directly to them via their gas suppliers."
