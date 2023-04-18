Conservative MP Giles Watling faces Tory membership vote
- Published
A sitting Conservative MP faces a reselection battle ahead of the next General Election after losing a vote among senior local Tory members.
A panel from the Clacton Conservative Association in Essex voted not to automatically reselect Giles Watling as the town's MP.
Local party members will instead vote and decide whether to reselect him as their next parliamentary candidate.
Mr Watling said he was "very relaxed" about members "having their say".
"I look forward to engaging with party members about how I can keep Clacton blue, having gained the seat back for us in 2017," he said.
Jeff Bray, chair of the Clacton Conservative Association, said: "No one has been deselected; we are in the process of re-adoption of our MP".
