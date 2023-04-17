Dovercourt leisure centre reopening after water leak is fixed
- Published
A leisure centre is due to reopen tomorrow following work to fix a water leak.
Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles in Harwich, Essex, closed on 9 April when staff had to shut the water supply off because of an external leak in its pipework.
Tendring District Council, which owns the centre, said engineers repaired the fault on Wednesday.
The council had to wait for water samples to be tested in a laboratory to check for any contamination.
Lee Heley, the council's corporate director for place and economy, said his staff worked "tirelessly" to get the centre open as "quickly as possible".
"We look forward to welcoming people back," he said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk