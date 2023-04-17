Body on Essex marshes turned out to be dead seal
Lifeboat crews were called out to help police after a body was apparently spotted on marshland.
Essex Police were called about the body washed up at Stone Point, in the Walton Backwaters, at about 17:30 BST on Sunday.
Two crews from Harwich RNLI were called out to help transport police to the scene, however, they were stood down when police found another boat.
The "body" turned out to be that of a dead seal, they said.
