Witham gas fault: About 150 homes still without supply
About 150 homes are still without gas after a fault led to supplies being switched off to 600 properties last week.
Supplier Cadent turned off the gas to the properties in Witham, Essex, on Thursday and sent dozens of engineers to the site to try to resolve issues.
The company said gas had been restored to about two-thirds of the properties over the weekend.
Engineers hoped to reconnect the rest of the homes on Monday.
Some 25 roads in the King Edward Way area were initially affected.
In a statement on its website on Sunday night, Cadent, which looks after much of the UK network, said: "After a day of great progress, we are sorry to have to say that due to a number of engineering challenges in Phase 8, we won't be able to get gas back into this area of Witham tonight.
"We know it's of small comfort and the last thing you wanted to hear, but please be assured that we are confident of being able to restore gas supply to this phase tomorrow (Monday 17 April)."
The company stressed it was important people were at home as its engineers needed to access properties to check meters.
Vulnerable customers had been offered heating and cooking facilities, throughout Friday and the weekend, Cadent said.
Two customer support areas were set up on the estate.
It is not yet known what caused the incident, although engineers were carrying out repairs to a mains in the area when the fault occurred.
