Police to investigate Harlow allotment salt sabotage
- Published
Police are investigating vandalism at a community allotment which grows vegetables for struggling families, it has been confirmed.
Community gardener, Carly Burd, made a tearful TikTok video of the destruction of her Harlow plot, which had been covered in salt killing the plants.
Essex Police said it will be "conducting a thorough investigation".
Supporters donated more than £225,000 to Carly Burd's initiative since she revealed the damage on Wednesday.
Ms Burd who has multiple sclerosis and lupus, transformed her garden into an allotment last year to help feed people struggling with the rising cost of living.
She expanded to a plot at communal allotments and estimated she has given out food parcels to more than 1,600 people.
A group of children planted 300 onions in the days before the salt incident, she said.
Common salt - sodium chloride - does not usually permanently ruin soil but would dry up any water and moisture.
She said she would reluctantly use some of the donated money to pay for CCTV cameras to prevent a repeat incident.
Ms Burd said she was "gobsmacked" by the donations and also told the BBC on Thursday: "I'd like to have a conversation with the person who's done it.
"I'd like them to meet all the children whose hearts they've broken and watch their response and their little faces, from what they've done to their hard work - but you've got to move on from it."
Essex Police said officers visited Ms Burd and carried out door-to-door enquiries as well as checks for doorbell and CCTV footage.
Ch Insp Paul Austin, has appealed for witnesses and anyone with footage of the incident to come forward.
"Carly is naturally devastated about this mindless act, which has caused real harm to her efforts to help those most in need in Harlow," he said.
"We take all matters of criminal damage seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation."
