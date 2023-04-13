Dovercourt: New Essex Police station plans being finalised
- Published
Essex Police has said plans are being finalised to open a new station.
The old station commander's house of Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, in Fronks Road, Dovercourt, near Harwich, would be demolished and replaced with a police building.
Deputy Chief Constable Andy Prophet said it was a "fantastic plan".
Moira Bruin, the deputy chief fire officer, said the collaboration on one site was a "great opportunity".
A Police Fire and Crime Commissioner decision report published in 2021 said £1.85m in capital funding was needed for the design and construction of the new station.
There is already a police station building in Harwich - in Main Road - but its front counter was one of 15 in Essex that closed following a cost-saving announcement in 2015.
The 2021 report said relocating resources to the site in Fronks Road, from Main Road, would save £1.38m in maintenance costs.
Essex Police has been asked whether the new police building would include a front counter for the public.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk