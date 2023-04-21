Just Stop Oil: Dartford Crossing protesters jailed
Two Just Stop Oil protesters who scaled the Dartford Crossing bridge have been jailed.
Morgan Trowland, 40, of Islington, north London, and Marcus Decker, 34, of no fixed address, were suspended over the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge for about 37 hours in October.
The pair argued during trial it was a peaceful protest but were found guilty of causing a public nuisance.
Trowland was jailed for three years and Decker for two years and seven months.
