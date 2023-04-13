More than £155k donated to sabotaged Harlow allotment
Celebrities and members of the public have donated more than £155k to a charity initiative after its allotment was sabotaged.
Carly Burd, from Harlow, Essex, created A Meal On Me With Love in her garden to help feed struggling households.
She said she was "heartbroken" to find the soil covered in salt on Saturday.
Messages of support included one from football pundit Gary Lineker who tweeted: "Why would you ever do something like that?"
The former footballer's name was subsequently listed in the top donations on her fundraising page.
Entrepreneur and BBC Dragon, Steven Bartlett donated £2,000 and told the BBC he was "so moved by her story".
The allotment provides fresh fruit and vegetables to people on benefits, low-income earners and pensioners.
The mother-of-three has supplied more than 1,600 people with food parcels since September, through a mixture of crops grown in her garden and donations.
The damage took place after local disadvantaged children had planted a new crop.
Ms Burd posted an emotional video about the incident on TikTok, which was watched more than 900,000 times in a day.
In it she said the sabotage would not stop her but she was "just very heartbroken at the moment".
"You won't stop me because I'll just pick it all up and carry on... you won't stop me whatsoever," she said.
