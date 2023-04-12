Former EastEnders star Billy Murray says grandchildren nearly kidnapped
The former British soap actor Billy Murray has claimed a group of men tried to kidnap his grandchildren.
Mr Murray said his daughter, her partner and their two children were in The Green in Orsett, Essex, at about 15:30 BST on Saturday when they were approached by men in a black Audi A5.
The 81-year-old said the family ran away at the point some of the suspects stepped towards the children.
Police said no offences were identified but urged others to be vigilant.
Mr Murray said the car was driven away quickly after his daughter's partner shouted at them.
"They were going to kidnap my grandchildren - that's what they assumed anyway," he said in a video posted on social media.
"Be warned, they're out there."
Essex Police said the incident was reported to them by a woman at about 12:35 BST on Sunday.
The force said the three men were described as being aged between mid 20s or mid 30s and all with short dark hair.
It said no physical contact was reported.
"Based on the information provided, no offences have been identified but the call has been noted for intelligence purposes," said a spokesman.
"We know the public will be concerned by a video circulating online relating to this incident and high visibility patrols are taking place in the area.
"We are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any concerns or suspicious activity to us."
Mr Murray previously played the character Don Beech in ITV's The Bill and Johnny Allen in EastEnders.
