Two police officers injured after Essex car chase
- Published
Two police officers were injured as they attempted to arrest a man following a car pursuit.
Police had tried to stop an Audi A3 near to Woodham Mortimer, in Essex, at about 13:40 BST on Monday, but the driver kept going.
Essex Police said the vehicle was "of interest as part of an ongoing investigation into threats to kill, and firearm and weapons offences".
When it was stopped the officers and an arrested man sustained injuries.
Essex Police said when the car initially failed to stop, officers followed the Audi, which was being "driven erratically through Ulting and Hatfield Peverel".
The car then joined the northbound A12 and left the road at Witham.
The pursuit was then brought to a halt when a police car was positioned in front of the Audi.
Det Ch Insp Rob Huddleston said: "This incident has played out very publicly and we appreciate there will have been a number of people who witnessed part of it."
The incident "shows the danger police officers face day in, day out as they carry out their duties", he said.
"The thoughts of everyone at Essex Police are with the officers involved and they will receive all the support they require in the coming days, weeks and months."
