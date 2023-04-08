Firefighters tackle blaze at Shoeburyness recycling yard
- Published
Firefighters have tackled a blaze involving a "large amount of metal" at an industrial recycling yard.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said it went to the yard on Vanguard Way in Shoeburyness at about 18:55 BST on Friday after it received more than 50 calls.
It said the crews had to deal with a fire in "a large amount of metal" which was "mostly crushed vehicles".
Nearby roads were closed while crews worked to stop the fire from spreading.
Incident commander Mark Elliott said it was "brought under control quickly and contained to the original area".
He said efforts had been helped by "great partnership working" as site staff "supported us in moving the burning vehicles and the police managed road closures".
The service said the cause of the fire was not yet known.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk