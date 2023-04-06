Witham 'sex flags' councillor advised to attend training
- Published
A councillor has been advised to attend equality and emotional intelligence training after she made comments on Facebook about LGBTQ+ Pride flags.
Conservative Angela Kilmartin wrote that she did not want "sex flags" on her local high street in Witham, Essex.
An investigation by Braintree District Council said her behaviour breached the Witham Town Council code of conduct.
Ms Kilmartin said she stood by her comments and thanked people who have contacted her in support.
'Private life'
She wrote on the Witham Community Facebook page after a local man volunteered to buy Pride stickers for businesses to place in their windows.
It followed eggs being thrown for a sixth time at the Feathers hair salon window which had displayed the rainbow flag.
She wrote: "I don't want Pride sex flags along my high street. I don't even want heterosexual flags along my high street.
"Sex is for the bedroom and private life, not for displaying preferences in public."
Ms Kilmartin is a Witham town councillor, serving as mayor in 2021-22, and also a Braintree district councillor, which she chaired between 2019 and 2021.
Four complaints were made about her conduct, and Braintree District Council commissioned an investigation to look into her conduct as a town councillor.
A report published on Thursday said her behaviour was "in breach of the town council's code of conduct".
It added: "The monitoring officer has advised that it would be beneficial for Councillor Kilmartin to undergo Equality Act and emotional intelligence training.
"Further, in light of the upset caused to the community, Councillor Kilmartin is invited to issue an apology for the comments."
The Conservative group at Braintree District Council also suspended her for 28 days - meaning she temporarily sits as an independent - although a committee of Tory members are due to meet on 13 April to decide whether the suspension should be lifted.
When contacted by the BBC on Thursday she said: "I stand firmly behind my comments already in the media and thank the British public for its unparalleled support by the silent majority."
She said she was "discussing" whether she should attend the training and whether to make an apology.
Ms Kilmartin is not standing for re-election for either of her council seats in May - a decision she said she made in June last year.
At least 23 businesses have stuck bespoke Witham With Pride stickers in their windows - and a Pride event is being organised - since the egging incident three weeks ago.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk