Marsh Farm staff 'devastated' after chicken eggs smashed on floor
The director of an animal adventure park said he was "speechless" after his team found two incubated chicken eggs smashed on the floor.
Staff at Marsh Farm in South Woodham Ferrers, in Essex, found the damage at about 12:45 BST on Wednesday.
A child was believed to have climbed over a locked gate at the attraction's hatchery before taking the eggs out of an incubator.
Director Aaron Othman said the incident "broke my heart".
"I was speechless - I was upset," he wrote on Facebook.
"I am a dad myself and I understand that having children is difficult.
"Supervising them and parenting them is hard. I totally get it.
"As a parent I would want to know if my child had done this and that if my child told me, I would make sure an apology would be made."
Staff are preparing for one of their busiest times of year - the Easter weekend.
The eggs are laid by chickens on a local farm and were in their first of three weeks of incubation.
Mr Othman added: "I know my team are devastated and I need to reassure them, motivate them and pick them up."
The incubators have since been moved out of public view.
Staff said they decided not to report the incident to police or the RSPCA because they had "such little information" on the circumstances.
