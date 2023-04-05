Stanford-le-Hope: Fatal house fire started accidentally

Fire engine
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of a fire in Branksome Avenue, Stanford-le-Hope had been recorded as accidental

A house fire in which a man was found dead was started accidentally, the fire service said.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said three crews went to the blaze in Branksome Avenue, Stanford-Le-Hope, shortly after 15:00 BST on Tuesday.

It found a well-developed fire, which was extinguished about an hour later, on the first floor of the semi-detached house.

The man's body was found inside the property.

Essex Police earlier said that it was not treating the death as suspicious.

