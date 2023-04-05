Family stuck on yacht on Essex mudflats rescued by fire crews
Firefighters have rescued a family-of-three after their boat got stranded at low tide on mudflats.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at about 14:28 BST on Tuesday to a yacht stuck at the Hamford Water nature reserve near Walton-on-the-Naze in Essex.
Three fire crews attended and the local lifeboat crew took the officers within 75 metres of the grounded boat.
The teams used inflatable "mud paths" to escort the family to safety.
"Crews worked incredibly hard for a long period in what were cold and arduous conditions," said fire service group manager Steve Osborn.
"They [the family] were very grateful to everyone involved - firefighters, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, coastguards and the ambulance service - for their efforts."
Firefighters said the recue began in earnest shortly before 18:00 and the family, two adults and a girl, were safe by 18:49.
