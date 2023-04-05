East Anglian fishermen vow to fight new medical requirements
- Published
Fishermen in East Anglia have vowed to contest new industry regulations that they say discriminate against workers who are obese.
Fishermen will need a doctor-approved medical certificate to work at sea from November onward.
An ML5 medical certificate asks patients to declare whether they have a body mass index (BMI) above 35.
The government said it was important fishermen did not cause a risk to themselves or others.
'Impose'
Paul Lines, chairman of the Lowestoft Fish Market Alliance and a fisherman in Suffolk for 54 years, said he had a BMI of 37.
"Fishing is my life," he said.
"I'm fit, I'm able to work and I can work all day, and I work alongside people who have no stamina and I just can't see how the government is going to impose this on people."
The UK adopted the International Labour Organization's Work in Fishing Convention in 2018 after the country voted to leave the European Union.
The government allowed a five-year phased adoption of the required medical certificates.
An ML5 certificate is required for fishermen on smaller boats and an ENG1 generally for those on larger boats.
"We're going to fight this right until the end, until somebody actually sees sense," added Mr Lines, who said his obesity was caused by genetics.
"They're talking about tiny little family businesses being taken away from them."
Chris Attenborough, from Whitstable in Kent, who also works along the Essex coast, estimated about 50% of workers would fail the medical examinations.
There were about 11,000 fishermen in the UK according to 2021 government statistics.
"If this goes through, legally I will not be able to run my business any more," said Mr Attenborough.
"My only option is to carry on regardless and they'll have to take me to court."
The National Federation of Fisherman's Organisations opposes the legislation and has requested a meeting with Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs minister, Mark Spencer, as a "matter of urgency".
Stacey Belbin however, who has a medical certificate and runs Essex Boat Trips in West Mersea, Essex, said it was a "necessary regulation".
She told BBC Essex: "They're responsible for not putting undue and unnecessary pressure on emergency services such as the lifeboat and air sea rescue - it's there to protect them."
'Supporting and preparing'
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said fishermen may still be able to continue working, despite serious health conditions, under the Grandfather Rights policy.
A spokesman said: "By getting either a ML5 or ENG1 certificate, fishermen have the reassurance that they are medically fit enough to do their work without causing a risk to themselves or others.
"We are supporting and preparing fishermen in the lead-up to this requirement."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk