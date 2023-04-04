Just Stop Oil: Climate change pair found guilty over Dartford crossing protest
Two protesters who scaled the Dartford Crossing bridge have been found guilty of causing a public nuisance.
Just Stop Oil activists Morgan Trowland, 40, of Islington, London, and Marcus Decker, 34, of no fixed address, claimed it was a peaceful protest.
The trial at Basildon Crown Court heard they scaled to a height of 200t (60m) of the bridge's cables in October last year.
They are due to be sentenced at the same court on 14 April.
The crossing linking the M25 over the River Thames between Essex and Kent was closed from 04:00 BST on 17 October until 21:00 the following day.
