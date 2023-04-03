Essex mental health inquiry: Staff could be compelled to give evidence
The government is actively considering whether to give full legal powers to an independent inquiry investigating the deaths of mental health patients.
Roughly 2,000 deaths at the Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT) are being examined.
The BBC understands Conservative Health Secretary Stephen Barclay is minded to make the inquiry statutory, which would compel witnesses to come forward.
Only 11 current and former trust staff have agreed to give live evidence.
Melanie Leahy, whose son Matthew died aged 20 while an inpatient at the Linden Centre in Chelmsford, said families were "definitely" a step closer to what they had campaigned for.
"We just need it converted [to a statutory inquiry] - it's just delay after delay after delay and we need those powers," she told BBC Essex.
"We still have a long way to go and even when we do get it, there will still be a lot of work to do."
The case of Mr Leahy's death in November 2012, and that of another patient, Mr R, in December 2008, prompted the inquiry, announced in January 2021.
Inquiry chair Dr Geraldine Strathdee described it as the first of its kind commissioned by a government minister in England.
She is assessing deaths dating between 2000 and 2020 of patients receiving care from EPUT, and the former North Essex Partnership (NEP) University NHS Foundation Trust and South Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust.
Dr Strathdee said "just below" 2,000 deaths, listed by EPUT, fell "within our terms of reference" - although she said EPUT chief executive Paul Scott disputed this total number.
About 25% of more than 14,000 current and former staff agreed to provide evidence to the inquiry but only 11 said they would give live submissions.
Mr Barclay and Neil O'Brien, minister for primary care and public health, met local Essex MPs about the inquiry on Wednesday, saying they said they were minded to upgrade the investigation and were actively considering it.
Robert Wade, whose 30-year-old son Richard died 12 hours after being admitted to the Linden Centre in 2015, said: "I think it's significant and I think it's important, and if we move to the full statutory inquiry it will be a victory for common sense."
A Department for Health and Social Care spokesman said the progress of the inquiry was "being carefully considered".
"We are grateful to all those who have participated, which is enormously helpful," they said.
"We firmly believe in the importance of transparency and accountability in learning the lessons of the past to improve patient safety."
EPUT was fined £1.5m in 2021 for safety failings relating to the deaths of 11 patients.
An EPUT spokesman said: "Over recent weeks we have intensified our efforts to encourage all staff to proactively engage with the inquiry and while the independent inquiry team have not yet shared updated figures, we believe many more staff have come forward to give evidence.
"There is a need to meet the commitment to families, carers and service users who rightly expect answers and we remain committed to working with the inquiry now and in the future, whatever form it takes."
