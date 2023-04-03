Witham plans first Pride event after sixth egging attack at salon
- Published
When eggs were once again thrown at a hairdresser's window in Essex that was displaying a Pride flag, it threatened to divide and intimidate the local LGBTQ community.
The incident in Witham ultimately had the opposite effect.
At least 23 town centre businesses have stuck Pride stickers on their windows or hung rainbow flags in solidarity.
Meanwhile, a group of friends are planning the town's first ever Pride festival for the summer.
The response echoes the spirit of the Stonewall riots of 1969, when LGBTQ people protested after police raided a gay bar in New York City.
'Not an option'
Managers at Feathers found their window egged - for the sixth time by their calculation - on the morning of 14 March.
"It's just annoying more than anything," said hair stylist Donavan Kempen.
The 30-year-old shared the photo evidence on Facebook which prompted a mostly supportive response in the comments section.
He added: "Removing the Pride flag was never an option for us and I kind of hope it happens again because they will get caught, because people are looking for them.
"But, at the same time, it would be great if they have learnt a lesson by seeing the response online."
Foundations
Alex David, a 24-year-old who moved to Witham last year, went a step further and bought the 50 bespoke "Witham With Pride" rainbow stickers for businesses to stick in their windows.
"A small token is all we need to show a bit of solidarity," he said.
"I am openly gay myself and it was very welcoming to see that Pride flag in Feathers, so when I saw it was egged, I took it a bit to heart."
Mr David and two friends distributed the stickers and the group are planning a Pride festival for Witham Town Park on 26 August.
They want it to be a family-friendly daytime event of live music and drag performances.
"It's really good we have this foundation based on what was a negative, because that's what the original Pride marches were responding to - all that negativity," said Mr David.
Haylee Bone, 35, a registered nurse who owns the HB Aesthetics cosmetic clinic, said: "We want to support gay pride because it's something normal.
"I think a festival would be amazing - I definitely think they should bring something like that to Witham."
Daryl Alsop, who has draped a flag in the front window of his barber shop A.n.other since last week, said he wanted to support his many LGBTQ customers.
"I think Witham is a very welcoming town, but like anywhere there's a few bigoted people who will never change," said the 34-year-old.
Deborah Smith, the dispensing optician at Visions of Witham, added: "We try to be inclusive of everybody.
"I think anything that brings people together and raises awareness of all different types of people is fabulous."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk