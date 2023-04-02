Window cleaner's Brightlingsea pothole photos spread joy

A Lego model on skiis in a potholeAndy Conroy
Andy Conroy hopes his photos will catch the attention of Essex Highways managers

A window cleaner has been using a town's potholes to create quirky photos featuring kids' toys.

Andy Conroy, 66, from Brightlingsea in Essex, sifts through charity shops and his grandchildren's toy boxes for props.

He was already known for entering his quirky creations into a local Christmas tree festival.

"I don't know if it will get the potholes fixed any quicker but we're all having a good laugh about it."

Mr Conroy, who runs a window cleaning business, has come up with about 20 ideas already.

"People seem to be enjoying them," he said.

He scouts out potholes throughout the coastal town and shares the finished images on his Facebook page, Brightlingsea -The Hole Picture.

An Essex Highways spokesman pointed out its team looked after 5,000 miles of road, equivalent to travelling overland from "Brightlingsea to Beijing".

"We carry out regular inspections of our roads and pavements, as well as having the public reporting defects to us," they said.

"Due to our limited resources, we must prioritise our work and fix the higher-risk issues first."

Andy Conroy
Mr Conroy created an image using a toy Loch Ness Monster in a pothole.
Andy Conroy
He also created a beach hut scene next to another pothole in Brightlingsea

