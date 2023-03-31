Essex: Bride-to-be in tears after Markshall Estate cancels wedding
- Published
A bride-to-be was left in tears after a venue cancelled her booking a year before her wedding date.
Charlotte Collett, 28, and James Leader, 27, were due to tie the knot at Markshall Estate in Essex on 28 March 2024.
The venue, which is a charity based in Coggeshall near Braintree, said it would be ceasing weddings because of "cultural and economic changes".
It apologised and said 36 couples had been affected.
'Loved this venue'
The couple received the news by email while they were at a restaurant celebrating the 365-day countdown to their big day on Tuesday.
"It's been a crazy 48 hours," said Ms Collett.
"I waited until I got in the car and I full-on cried - it's just something we never expected.
"We loved this venue and our favourite thing about it was they were so laid back," she added.
The pair have been told they will receive a full refund, although they expect to lose the £500 deposit for their chosen catering company.
They booked a singer and magician for the date, and Ms Collett's grandmother had booked flights from her home in Spain.
The couple have been told there are limited registrars available in Essex for their chosen day.
A Markshall spokesman said they were "very sorry" they had to make the "difficult decision" to cease weddings from 1 October this year - as first reported in the Braintree and Witham Times.
"We have to respond to the cultural and economic changes that are happening around us and operate in a way that ensures our long-term future," they said.
"We understand that this will be very disappointing and upsetting for those concerned," they added.
The charity said its visitor centre, orchard kitchen and arboretum remained open and its new adventure play area would open this Easter.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk