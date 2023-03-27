Terry Leeks: Basildon teenager denies murdering man in park
A teenager has denied murdering a 46-year-old man who was found with fatal stab wounds to his stomach in a park.
Terry Leeks died in hospital after being found injured in Northlands Park in Basildon, Essex, at about 01:30 BST on 11 July 2021.
Callum Taylor, of Craylands in the town, pleaded not guilty to one count of murder at Basildon Crown Court on Friday.
The 18-year-old is due to stand trial on 2 October.
