Basildon house fire leaves residents homeless
- Published
Residents of a house have been left homeless after a fire.
It happened at about 02:40 BST on Sunday, in Mapleford Sweep, in the Vange area of Basildon.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said when crews arrived, the house was heavily smoke-logged after a fire in a bathroom, thought to have been caused by an electrical fault.
Crews ventilated the property "but due to the smoke damage, the residents have been rendered homeless", they said.
