Basildon house fire leaves residents homeless

Fire-damaged houseEssex Fire and Rescue
The fire was thought to have started because of an electrical fault

Residents of a house have been left homeless after a fire.

It happened at about 02:40 BST on Sunday, in Mapleford Sweep, in the Vange area of Basildon.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said when crews arrived, the house was heavily smoke-logged after a fire in a bathroom, thought to have been caused by an electrical fault.

Crews ventilated the property "but due to the smoke damage, the residents have been rendered homeless", they said.

