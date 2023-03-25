Royal Mail delays in Essex blamed on staff shortage
- Published
Royal Mail has admitted it is experiencing delays in Essex and has apologised for any inconvenience.
Sorting offices at Braintree, Colchester, Harlow and Canvey Island were affected on Thursday and Friday.
Labour councillor Lee Scordis said he was "reliably informed" Colchester's sorting office was 13 staff short.
"We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week," said a Royal Mail spokesman, in a statement posted on its website.
"In a small number of local offices, this may temporarily not be possible due to local issues such as high levels of sick absence, resourcing or other local factors
"In those cases, we will rotate deliveries to minimise the delay."
The statement added that the company was "sorry for any inconvenience".
Mr Scordis, an Essex county councillor and Colchester city councillor, said he knew of people missing hospital appointments and one person not receiving a debit card on time.
"Royal Mail should come back into public hands as it was when it was making money, when the Tories sold it," said Mr Scordis, referring to its privatisation in 2012.
Alan O'Brien, from Braintree, who runs a record shop at Chelmsford Market, said he had not received customer orders for two weeks.
"Footfall is very low at the moment and this is another major obstacle being put in the way while we just try to survive," said Mr O'Brien.
Tony Gill, a BBC Essex listener in Braintree, told the radio station he nearly missed a hospital appointment because he had not received the notification in the post - although was fortunately contacted by telephone the day before.
When asked about staff shortages, Royal Mail pointed to its job vacancies posted online - although none were advertised for Essex locations.
A committee of MPs last week said Royal Mail "systemically failed to deliver" on its service obligations.
The company - which was accused of prioritising parcels over letters - said it would review its delivery policies.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk